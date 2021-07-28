Trooper hurt in chase before shooting in Vegas identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities have identified a 46-year-old Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was critically injured by a vehicle being chased on a busy freeway near the Las Vegas Strip before the driver died amid officers’ gunfire.

Trooper Micah May remained hospitalized Wednesday after he was hurt while trying to lay spike strips to disable a vehicle that officials say was driven by a carjacking suspect trying to elude police and

NHP vehicles a little before noon Tuesday.

The highway patrol said the driver of the car that hit May was killed during an officer-involved shooting now being investigated by Las Vegas police. The person who died has not been publicly identified.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)