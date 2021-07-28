Advertisement

Trooper hurt in chase before shooting in Vegas identified

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May(NHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities have identified a 46-year-old Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was critically injured by a vehicle being chased on a busy freeway near the Las Vegas Strip before the driver died amid officers’ gunfire.

Trooper Micah May remained hospitalized Wednesday after he was hurt while trying to lay spike strips to disable a vehicle that officials say was driven by a carjacking suspect trying to elude police and

NHP vehicles a little before noon Tuesday.

The highway patrol said the driver of the car that hit May was killed during an officer-involved shooting now being investigated by Las Vegas police. The person who died has not been publicly identified.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Six now reported dead in Tahoe jet crash
Christian Reynolds was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a home and attacking a...
Man arrested following Spanish Springs home invasion attack
Apartments in Reno, Nevada
Eviction moratorium ends, rent relief continues
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified

Latest News

Josh Blake responsible for getting players gear, nutrition they need to compete
Aces clubhouse manager major part to team’s success
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Six now reported dead in Tahoe jet crash
WCSD Board members will discuss recommendations for COVID protocols for students, teachers, and...
WCSD approves mask guidelines for students and staff
One driver was killed when a car drove into oncoming traffic on I-80 at Boomtown.
Woman killed in wrong-way I-80 crash identified