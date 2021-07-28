Advertisement

Sparks health center receives upgrades, expands services

The CHA health center in Sparks recently expanded its facility and its services.
The CHA health center in Sparks recently expanded its facility and its services.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A health center in Sparks now has more room and more services for its patients. Construction recently wrapped up on the updated Community Health Alliance facility on Oddie Boulevard.

The improvements include expanded lab services and 6 new exam rooms, which will allow the center to serve up to 3,000 more people a year. There’s also a food pantry to help food insecure families, and a pharmacy to make it more of a one-stop-shop health center.

Chief Operating Officer for Community Health Alliance, Joe Mazzucotelli, says the goal is make services accessible to as many people as possible. CHA serves many low income families that rely on the agency’s support.

“We know that transportation for our patients is very difficult. So, having the opportunity to be seen by their medical provider and then pick up their medications as they’re leaving has been really great for our patients,” said Joe Mazzucotelli.

This facility opened about 5 years ago, but Mazzucotelli says within about 2 years they were already at capacity trying to serve patients.

The clinic is available to all ages, including those without insurance. It’s open Monday through Friday starting at 7 a.m. each day at 2244 Oddie Boulevard.

An exam room at the newly improved CHA health center in Sparks.
An exam room at the newly improved CHA health center in Sparks.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Four confirmed dead in Tahoe plane crash
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews work to contain fire off of Mt. Rose Highway
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: SR-89 and SR-4 reopening Wednesday
Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire grows to more than 208,000 acres

Latest News

Smoke hovers over northern Nevada due to surrounding wildfires.
Local doctor urges Nevadans to stay inside as poor air quality continues
The Washoe County District Health issued a Stage 2 Air Quality Warning for the Reno area.
Stage 2 Air Pollution Warning for Reno area
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 rates remain high in Nevada amid vaccination push
The Washoe County Health District released this photograph of an illegal food vendor it closed.
Washoe health district shuts down six food vendors