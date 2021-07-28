Sparks health center receives upgrades, expands services

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A health center in Sparks now has more room and more services for its patients. Construction recently wrapped up on the updated Community Health Alliance facility on Oddie Boulevard.

The improvements include expanded lab services and 6 new exam rooms, which will allow the center to serve up to 3,000 more people a year. There’s also a food pantry to help food insecure families, and a pharmacy to make it more of a one-stop-shop health center.

Chief Operating Officer for Community Health Alliance, Joe Mazzucotelli, says the goal is make services accessible to as many people as possible. CHA serves many low income families that rely on the agency’s support.

“We know that transportation for our patients is very difficult. So, having the opportunity to be seen by their medical provider and then pick up their medications as they’re leaving has been really great for our patients,” said Joe Mazzucotelli.

This facility opened about 5 years ago, but Mazzucotelli says within about 2 years they were already at capacity trying to serve patients.

The clinic is available to all ages, including those without insurance. It’s open Monday through Friday starting at 7 a.m. each day at 2244 Oddie Boulevard.

An exam room at the newly improved CHA health center in Sparks. (KOLO/Dan Pyke)

