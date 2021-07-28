Advertisement

Second and Mill street exits to combine as one off-ramp

NDOT said I-580 SB exits will change beginning on Monday
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning on Monday, August 2 the Spaghetti Bowl will undergo a big change. The I-580 southbound Second and Mill street exits will combine into one off-ramp.

The joint ramp will be just south of the current Second street exit. The Second street exit will require drivers to turn right to loop around and the Mill Street exit will require drivers to travel straight ahead.

According to NDOT crash rates on I-580 between Second and Mill streets are more than 200% higher than statewide averages, and expected to increase as the number of vehicles on the section of interstate increases a projected 20% over the next 20 years.

NDOT wants to remind drivers ahead of the change. “There are about 1,500 merges during peak hours from those ramps alone. As we consolidate those merges into one area it just helps enhance the traffic flow as well as traffic safety,” said Meg Ragonese.

She continued, “That will help reduce weaving to and from the interstate and help enhance and make everyone’s commute safer.”

The Second and Mill streets on-ramp to I-580 SB will also be combined into one temporary frontage road.

The combined exits are temporary through next year.

