Advertisement

One dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80

Nevada Highway Patrol
Nevada Highway Patrol(Nevada Dept. of Public Safety)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 west of Reno early Wednesday morning. NHP said the driver hit another vehicle head-on on westbound I-80 near the Boomtown exit just before 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. A semi was hit by debris from the crash.

The road was closed for about 4 hours while responders worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Four confirmed dead in Tahoe plane crash
Christian Reynolds was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a home and attacking a...
Man arrested following Spanish Springs home invasion attack
Tahoe Douglas Fire assists a group of stranded swimmers near Marla Bay Monday, July 26.
Three people rescued in near drowning at Lake Tahoe
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: SR-89 and SR-4 reopening Wednesday