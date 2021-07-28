One dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 west of Reno early Wednesday morning. NHP said the driver hit another vehicle head-on on westbound I-80 near the Boomtown exit just before 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. A semi was hit by debris from the crash.

The road was closed for about 4 hours while responders worked to clear the scene.

