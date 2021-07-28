Advertisement

Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:40 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Seven others sustained injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Four confirmed dead in Tahoe plane crash
Tahoe Douglas Fire assists a group of stranded swimmers near Marla Bay Monday, July 26.
Three people rescued in near drowning at Lake Tahoe
Christian Reynolds was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a home and attacking a...
Man arrested following Spanish Springs home invasion attack
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: SR-89 and SR-4 reopening Wednesday

Latest News

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen describes the situation at the fatal plant leak...
'Several patients' at fatal plant leak in Texas
The CHA health center in Sparks recently expanded its facility and its services.
Sparks health center receives upgrades, expands services
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
WCSD Board members will discuss recommendations for COVID protocols for students, teachers, and...
WCSD approves mask guidelines for students and staff