Eviction moratorium ends, rent relief continues

Apartments in Reno, Nevada
Apartments in Reno, Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The past year and a half have been difficult for tenant and landlord alike.

As businesses struggled to adapt, people lost their jobs or were laid off. To avoid a sudden surge of homelessness in the midst of a serious pandemic, moratoriums on evictions were ordered. The state’s expired last month and Saturday, the federal moratorium comes to an end.

Through it all relationships were tested. Rents weren’t paid. Mitigation repayment agreements helped in some cases, but ‘mom and pop’ landlords especially struggled to meet their mortgage payments.

That’s where rent relief measures came in. The Reno Housing Authority was able to dole out more than $8 million dollars in direct payments to landlords helping keep more than 1,500 families in their homes. Each had their own story.

“We had a gentleman apply. He was living with his mom. He lost his job,”says Executive Director Amy Jones. “She had Social Security. She passed away from COVID. So now he’s without any income. We were able to help him. So there’s all these heart wrenching stories.”

Even at this late date, Jones says, that kind of help is still available. Tenants and landlords can apply on line at renoha.org.

“They would be contacted by our staff to get whatever paperwork is needed. From there once it’s approved we make that payment directly to their landlord,”

Few are willing to predict the impact of the end of the moratorium will have. The Nevada Realtors Association--which represents many mom and pop landlords--says those mitigation agreements and rent relief programs should result in a minimum of tenants being evicted from single family homes. It’s likely the greater impact will be among apartment dwellers.

But, Jones says, as long as the funding remains, help for those impacted by COVID will be available.

“We want to be able to help as many as we can.”

