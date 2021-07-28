Advertisement

COVID-19 Delta cases top 300 in Washoe County

Washoe County released new information about its reopening plan and the potential for COVID-19...
Washoe County released new information about its reopening plan and the potential for COVID-19 restrictions to ease.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Information Center reports that COVID-19 Delta Variant cases in the county have topped 300.

On July 1st, the 7-day moving average of new cases per day was at 22.9 for Washoe County. Since the beginning of the month, the daily number of new cases has tripled to 68.9.

Washoe County hospitals report 63 percent of beds in use, and there are 29 patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists Washoe County under the “High Transmission” range on its COVID-19 Data Tracker.

A new state mask mandate goes into effect Friday morning for counties with high transmission rates, including Washoe County, requiring masks indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Four confirmed dead in Tahoe plane crash
Christian Reynolds was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into a home and attacking a...
Man arrested following Spanish Springs home invasion attack
Apartments in Reno, Nevada
Eviction moratorium ends, rent relief continues
Tahoe Douglas Fire assists a group of stranded swimmers near Marla Bay Monday, July 26.
Three people rescued in near drowning at Lake Tahoe

Latest News

Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
The CHA health center in Sparks recently expanded its facility and its services.
Sparks health center receives upgrades, expands services
WCSD Board members will discuss recommendations for COVID protocols for students, teachers, and...
WCSD approves mask guidelines for students and staff
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Indoor mask mandate reinstated in certain Nevada counties starting Friday