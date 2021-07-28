COVID-19 Delta cases top 300 in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Information Center reports that COVID-19 Delta Variant cases in the county have topped 300.

On July 1st, the 7-day moving average of new cases per day was at 22.9 for Washoe County. Since the beginning of the month, the daily number of new cases has tripled to 68.9.

Washoe County hospitals report 63 percent of beds in use, and there are 29 patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists Washoe County under the “High Transmission” range on its COVID-19 Data Tracker.

A new state mask mandate goes into effect Friday morning for counties with high transmission rates, including Washoe County, requiring masks indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

