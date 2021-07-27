WCSD to discuss COVID guidelines for the new school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is set to meet Tuesday to discuss the upcoming school year.

Board members will be taking into consideration Superintendent Doctor Kristen McNeill’s recommendations for COVID protocols for students, teachers, and staff.

McNeill’s plan would advise face coverings to be optional for kids in third grade and below. All other students in fourth grade and above would be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Staff must also wear face coverings, and a social distancing rule of three feet is recommended.

President Angie Taylor of the WCSD Board mentioned some people are going to be very upset with the outcome and some people are going to be very happy.

“At the district, we have continued to follow the governor’s directives and guidance and guidance from health officials. We’re looking forward to a robust discussion.”

The school board’s public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. The 2021 school year begins in Washoe County on August 9.

