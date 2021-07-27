Advertisement

Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Garth Brooks fans can get vaccinated against coronavirus during his upcoming show.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, will once again become a mass vaccination site.

More than 70,000 fans are expected for the Aug. 7 show. The concert is sold out.

Without capacity restrictions, all seats were made available for the performance.

A spokesperson said masks will not be required.

On Monday afternoon, the Chiefs president said they are taking this opportunity to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We’re working on having a vaccination on-site for the concert, and we’ll continue to do that. Not sure if we’ll be able to do it game days. We’re trying to work through that as well, but we absolutely promote everybody to get vaccinated,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

He said they are also working to vaccinate as many of their staff as possible, requiring masks for those who are not.

Eight thousand people got vaccinated at the first mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in March.

A second event scheduled for April was canceled because of a temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews work to contain fire off of Mt. Rose Highway
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
‘No known survivors’ after small plane crashes in Truckee
Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas...
Dixie Fire now at 197,487 acres
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: Flash Flood Watch in effect in Douglas Co.
Monday's air quality is in the 'Very Unhealthy' range due to smoke from nearby wildfires.
Air quality in Reno area in the ‘Very Unhealthy’ range

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference
David Andrew Barber is charged with several counts of ill treatment of and hoarding of animals.
Monkeys, dogs, bird rescued from deplorable living conditions
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album