Tamarack fire evacuations lifted in Douglas county

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -Today Douglas county lifted all evacuations and road closures, allowing people to return to their homes.

Tamarack Fire Information officer Mike De Fries says since many areas are still in close proximity to the fire, there are a few things homeowners should know.

“Inspect your property, make sure everything is good, that your hoses are turned off,” said De Fries. " There was a lot of effort by our structure protection people over the course of some very intense days of the fire to get there and do their best to make sure homes were okay.”

Locals should also expect heavy foot traffic from firefighters working within neighborhoods and to keep children and pets away from hot spots that may flare up.

“In many cases, it’s still a fire area around them,” added De Fries. “There may be some active fire burning nearby that’s still within the fire area. There may be downed logs and other things so there is fire activity.”

As for the inside of your home....

“It will be important to check to make sure your power is good,” explained De Fries. “If your power was out for an extended period of time, food in the fridge or freezer may no longer be very good.

Tamarack Fire Incident Meteorologist Alex Hoon is also onsite to keep firefighters informed of weather changes as they battle the flames.

“Earlier this afternoon there were a couple of cells that we’re actually producing heavy rainfall over the area, mainly around the HWY 395 near Spring Valley,” said Hoon.

With rain expected over the next few days, locals might want to keep an eye on the forecast in case of localized flooding.

“A lot of these areas have been impacted by fires in the past and have already seen impacts of flash flooding so this fire is no different,” added Hoon.

