Reno man pleads guilty to stealing social security benefits

(WHSV)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing social security benefits.

James Vincent Jr., 52, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the crime.

According to court documents, the Social Security Administration paid monthly Social Security disability benefits to Vincent’s father until his death in October 2015. The benefits were automatically deposited into a joint bank account held by both Vincent and his father.

Vincent reported his father’s death to SSA, but they continued to deposit benefit funds into the joint account from October 2015 through May 2020.

During this five-year period, Vincent maintained control of the joint account and regularly withdrew and stole the post-death Social Security payments – totaling approximately $90,000 – for his own use.

Vincent is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2, 2021.

