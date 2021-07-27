Advertisement

New events center being built in Fallon

The new center is currently under construction across the street from the high school.
The new center is currently under construction across the street from the high school.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM PDT
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction is underway on a new event facility in Fallon.

A formal announcement was made on Monday regarding the Churchill County Civic Center, which is being built next to the county fairgrounds.

County manager Jim Barbee says a big part of their decision to move forward with the $12 million is so the county has a facility to use for things like COVID vaccine distribution.

The 1800 seat arena will give Fallon an indoor home for conventions, concerts, and shows like you might see at the Livestock events center.

It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.

