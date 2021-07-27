Man arrested following Spanish Springs home invasion attack

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion attack where a man reportedly forced his way into a home in Spanish Springs.

Deputies were called to a home on La Posada Court around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for a report of a woman being attacked by a stranger in her home.

The woman told deputies that as she was answering her front door, a man forced his way in and started assaulting her. Her 17-year-old daughter then tried to help by putting Reynolds in a chokehold from behind. According to Washoe County Sheriff’s Office officials, the victim’s 19-year-old son was successful in separating the attacker from his mother, and it was in the aftermath of the separation that deputies arrived on scene.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Christian Reynolds. Additional deputies were needed to restrain Reynolds who continued to fight and ignore commands. Deputies say Reynolds showed signs and symptoms of an altered level of consciousness and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The female victim suffered injuries to her face. Reynolds is facing several charges, including Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Battery Resulting in Significant Bodily Harm, Battery on a Peace Officer, and Driving Under the Influence.

