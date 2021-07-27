Local doctor urges Nevadans to stay inside as poor air quality continues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As smoke continues to hover over northern Nevada a local allergist is encouraging people to take caution. Dr. Amanjit Dhatt at Alpine Allergy and Asthma Clinics said when the air quality hits unhealthy ranges its best to stay indoors.

Dr. Dhatt said people should limit physical outdoor activity, drive with their car windows up, close all the doors & windows at home, use air filters, and wear a mask to avoid the pollutants. “For sensitive groups they need to avoid prolong heavy exertion outdoors and really do more of their activities indoors.”

She said the smoke can be dangerous for everyone, not just people with chronic cardiac and lung conditions, such as asthma.

“It would not be uncommon for someone with low respiratory conditions to begin to develop a cough or shortness breath simply because of the degree of irritation that the particular matter in the air can cause either in the sinuses or the bronchial tubes in the lungs.”

Signs to look out for are shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, chest pressure, irritated eyes, runny nose, and sinus pressure.

Dr. Dhatt said if you have trouble breathing to seek medical attention.

