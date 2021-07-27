Advertisement

House fire spreads to other homes in Hawthorne

Blaze fire flame texture background.
Blaze fire flame texture background.(123RF)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire quickly spread Monday afternoon in east Hawthorne. Mineral County officials say wind helped push flames from one home to 4 others.

The fires were put out with help from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and the Hawthorne Army Depot Fire Department.

Crews are working with NV Energy to restore power to homes in the area. Lodging and meals are being provided to the families that were displaced.

No information has been released regarding the extent of the damage. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

