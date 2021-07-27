Gov. Sisolak to address end of CDC’s eviction moratorium

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to address the end of the CDC’s eviction moratorium on Wednesday.

The moratorium was put in place to help tenants struggling during the pandemic. It expires July 31, 2021 and is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

Governor Sisolak will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. He will be joined by Shannon Chambers, President of the Board of Directors from Home Means Nevada, and Kevin Schiller, Assistant County Manager for Clark County.

The governor is also expected to discuss the implementation of Nevada’s new eviction prevention legislation.

