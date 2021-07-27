Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to address end of CDC’s eviction moratorium

The CDC's eviction moratorium expires July 31, 2021.
The CDC's eviction moratorium expires July 31, 2021.(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to address the end of the CDC’s eviction moratorium on Wednesday.

The moratorium was put in place to help tenants struggling during the pandemic. It expires July 31, 2021 and is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

Governor Sisolak will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. He will be joined by Shannon Chambers, President of the Board of Directors from Home Means Nevada, and Kevin Schiller, Assistant County Manager for Clark County.

The governor is also expected to discuss the implementation of Nevada’s new eviction prevention legislation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
‘No known survivors’ after small plane crashes in Truckee
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews work to contain fire off of Mt. Rose Highway
Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire grows to more than 208,000 acres
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: Flash Flood Watch in effect in Douglas Co.
Reno, Nevada air 7/26/2021
Air Quality Index at area and neighborhood level

Latest News

Firefighter working on the Dixie Fire on July 22.
Dixie Fire grows to more than 208,000 acres
Smoke hovers over northern Nevada due to surrounding wildfires.
Local doctor urges Nevadans to stay inside as poor air quality continues
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire spreads to other homes in Hawthorne
The new center is currently under construction across the street from the high school.
New events center being built in Fallon