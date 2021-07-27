Advertisement

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data.

The Associated Press reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.

The debate has continued on whether to issue new guidance on masks, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus becomes more of a threat.

Health officials gathered Sunday to go over new data and evidence.

Two months ago, the CDC updated its guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated could go without masks inside in many situations.

That call was made before the delta variant fueled new outbreaks across the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews work to contain fire off of Mt. Rose Highway
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
‘No known survivors’ after small plane crashes in Truckee
Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas...
Dixie Fire now at 197,487 acres
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: Flash Flood Watch in effect in Douglas Co.
Monday's air quality is in the 'Very Unhealthy' range due to smoke from nearby wildfires.
Air quality in Reno area in the ‘Very Unhealthy’ range

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing opens as police detail violence, injuries