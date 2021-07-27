3 people rescued in near drowning at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are recovering after being rescued from Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon. A crew from Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District was called to an area near Marla Bay for people in distress and responded in its Marine 24 Fire Boat.

Fire officials say when they arrived, there was a group on a boat helping the people in the water. Two adults and a 9-year-old child were swimming in the lake when their boat drifted away from them. One of the adults was reportedly struggling to stay afloat, before he was thrown a life vest by someone on the boat of bystanders that intervened.

The crew with Tahoe Douglas Fire took over when they arrived and were able to assist the stranded swimmers. One of the adults had to be taken to Barton Memorial Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

