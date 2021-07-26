Crews respond after small plane crashes in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - Reynolds Way in Truckee, Calif. is closed while crews respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane.

The call came in around 1:20 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021.

The Twin Turbo Jet CHALLENGER 605 crashed near Ponderosa Gold Course and sparked a small brush fire, officials said.

It was attempting to land at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it impacted heavily treed terrain. No structures or people on the ground were impacted or harmed in the crash. The number of passengers and crew on board is undetermined at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

