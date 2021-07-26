Tamarack Fire impacts Northern Nevada wildlife

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tamarack fire has caused environmental destruction across Northern Nevada. It is important to know the impact fires have on animals and their habitat.

Wild animals are vulnerable when it comes to wildfire season. Wildlife most at risk are animals who are younger or older, as they are oftentimes immobile or are unable to move at fast speeds.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said caring for wild animals impacted by wildfire may cause them to return to populated urban areas.

Urban Wildlife Coordinator, Jessica Wolff, said animals may approach your home when there’s a wildfire.

“When there are wildfires it’s really important to recognize that those animals are also leaving the area just like we are. Be mindful of that and know that they may be coming closer to urban environments to get away from the fires,” Wolff said.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife also said animals have strategies in place to make sure they can stay as safe as possible. Birds fly away, small animals burrow or seek shelter, and larger animals will find water or lay in streambeds.

There is some good news, wildfires are naturally occurring and allow for habitats to experience regrowth. For more information on the wildlife of Northern Nevada, click here.

