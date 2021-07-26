SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Single-Family Home Construction

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) — Growth in Sparks has pushed the City to issue between 450 and 500 new single-family permits a year over the last several years and City leaders are on track to issue 700 more permits in 2021.

The Toll Brothers master planned community at Stonebrook, near the intersection of Pyramid Highway and La Posada Drive, is one of the biggest single family home developments under construction in Sparks.

It’s a nine-mile drive from Interstate 80 north along Pyramid Highway to the neighborhood and a five-mile drive to stores like Walmart and Costco.

“How is growth looking this year compared to last year or the year before? Is it increasing, decreasing, or staying about the same?” asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

“Demand is increasing tremendously over the last year,” replied the President of the Reno Division of Toll Brothers, Donna O’Connell.

Homes are released each month and sold within hours.

“We’re working hard to keep up with the incredible demand for new homes in this area,” O’Connell.

Demand is so great names are drawn to decide who will get to buy a home.

Homes in the Stonebrook Development start in the low $400,000 range and go up to $600,000.

They range in size from 1,600 square feet to over 3,000 square feet and from two to five bedrooms.

The City of Sparks issued 1,169 permits for single family home construction from January 1, 2019, to March 19, 2021.

Bond asked O’Connell where the buyers are coming from.

“About 60 percent of our homeowners are from the local Reno-Sparks area and they’re either moving up into larger homes or are downsizing,” she replied.

Most of the buyers are families with children.

Another large group of buyers are empty nesters or people who are retired or getting ready to retire.

The other 40 percent of single-family home buyers are coming from outside Nevada, but mostly from California.

This group is attracted by the job growth at USA Parkway including Tesla, Switch, JET, and Google.

All this demand is pushing single family home prices up by about 13 percent in Sparks over the last year.

Another factor pushing prices up is the cost of lumber.

It has more than doubled over the last year because of the strong the demand for new construction and pandemic-related limited production.

Along with the Stonebrook Development the most active subdivisions under construction now or in planning are Kiley Ranch North, Pioneer Meadows, and the Five Ridges Project going up on a quarry site west of Pyramid Highway.

The Five Ridges project is putting up a minimum of 1,200 homes on the north side of Highland Ranch.

There is also single-family home construction taking place in more mature communities, including D’Andrea, and Wingfield Springs.

All indications show that unlike the 2008 housing crash these rising prices are here to stay because of the stronger economy and job growth across northern Nevada.

A Toll Brother’s spokeswoman says her Company expects to open three to five more communities in the Sparks area over the next 18 to 24 months.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.