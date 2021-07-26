SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Major Road Development

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) — Growth in Washoe County is projected to remain steady through at least 2040.

Historically, Sparks has absorbed about 25 percent of the County’s growth. Traffic will increase significantly in this City the trend remains constant for the next 20 years.

At the time this article was published online, about 260,000 cars and trucks pass through the Spaghetti Bowl each day.

In 20 years, this number is projected to jump to 330,000 or an additional 70,000 vehicles a day.

NDOT is working to stay ahead of the traffic growth.

It expects to spend $2 billion through 2040 on five phases of road construction.

Phase one is happening now at the Spaghetti Bowl, which is the busiest intersection in northern Nevada.

Crews are improving portions along Interstate 80, Interstate 580, and U.S. 395 with particular attention to the I-80 and I-580 interchange.

It’s expected to finish in 2023, which will make room for phase two with anticipated construction between 2024 to 2028.

Phase two will focus on I-80 east of the Spaghetti Bowl.

The biggest point of concern is both east and westbound I-80 from El Rancho Drive to just past Rock Boulevard where crashes are more than 200 percent above the Statewide average in Nevada.

The design created in the late 60′s and early 70′s is obsolete today and leads to bottle necks and happening now is an evaluation for the redesign of this area.

The preliminary engineering is in the works now, which is subject to change, will replace the 4th Street and Prater Way Interchange with an Interchange at Kietzke Lane to the east.

It will also remove the Rock Boulevard interchange and construct frontage roads from Rock Boulevard to the new Kietzke interchange.

The plan is also to widen I-80 in each direction to between three and five lanes.

This will include three continuous through travel lanes in each direction at all times and additional auxiliary lanes between interchanges for on and off ramps.

Phase three will focus on U.S. 395 north of the Spaghetti Bowl and is scheduled from 2028 to 2034.

Phase four focuses on I-580 south of the Spaghetti Bowl from 2035 to 2037.

Phase five focuses on I-80 west of the Spaghetti Bowl from 2037 to 2039.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.