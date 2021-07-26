SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Apartment Construction

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- The City of Sparks is preparing to add 22,000 citizens over the next 20 years. This breaks down to growth of about 1,100 people a year.

At this point 3,072 multi-family units are either under construction or are approved for construction in Sparks.

Rapid job growth in northern Nevada and especially along USA Parkway is creating a growing demand for housing.

“How is growth looking this year compared to last year or the year before? Is it increasing, decreasing, or staying about the same?” asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

“Demand is increasing tremendously over last year,” replied the President for the Reno Division of Toll Brothers, Donna O’Connell.

Sparks developers are building multi-family housing units in at least eight different locations across the City.

Perhaps the biggest construction area is the New Victorian Square north of the Nugget Casino Resort where the Deco stands as the crown jewel.

Silverwing Development President, J Carter Witt III gave Bond a tour of the newly constructed building.

“Come on it, " Witt said just after he opened the door to a fresh apartment.

“This is beautiful,” said Bond as he stepped inside.

“This is one of our two bedrooms,” Witt.

He’s betting on the growth in Sparks with his own money by investing heavily in the $25 million project in the construction of the Deco building alone.

Witt took Bond to an outside balcony attached to one apartment unit and opened his arms wide in the air to reveal the view.

“This is the fifth floor. So, this is the worst of the views if you will, which is great,” Witt said as he looked down upon the Nugget Event Center where Toby Keith is scheduled to perform in August of 2021. As Witt and Bond looked down upon the venue the Sierra Mountain range could be seen peeking over the distant horizon.

Witt says the fifth-floor unit is the worst because it’s the lowest level for housing. The first four floors of the Deco building are set aside for parking.

The Deco is adding 209 units. Many are available to rent now and are a fraction of the 1,200 apartment units under construction in Sparks at the time this report was published online.

“These projects are clustered in the Victorian Square, Marina, and Oddie Boulevard redevelopment areas,” said the City of Sparks Assistant Community Services Director, Armando Ornelas.

In all, 1,183 multi-family house projects are under construction.

Other projects under construction outside the New Victorian Square, but in Sparks include:

The Atrium at 1400 Victorian Avenue. It will add 132 units to Sparks.

The Parq Crossing Apartments will add 312 units to the market at 2240 Oddie Boulevard.

The Azure is under construction at 550 and 650 Marina Gateway Drive and will add 308 units to the area.

Well Quest Living is under construction at 1235 East Prater Way and will add 222 units to the housing supply.

Kiley Assisted Living is adding 29 units at 6,300 David Allen Parkway.

Sierra Cove is under construction at 2314 Grayhaven Lane and will add 34 units to the market.

Finally, the 69-unit Los Altos Canyon apartment complex is under construction on Los Altos Parkway at the Vista Heights Drive roundabout.

Despite this growth, there is a spot of uncertainty about the future of multi-family home construction.

Ornelas says, over the past year he saw the permitting of new apartments go almost to zero in Sparks.

Another 1,889 multi-family units have planning approvals but are not yet under construction.

Developers, builders, and investors are waiting to see what will happen with the nearly 1,200 apartments under construction now and they’re waiting for the uncertainty caused by the pandemic to end.

Other projects approved in the City of Sparks, but are not yet under construction include:

Lumina Phase 2 at Pioneer Meadows MF Parcels will add 231 units and was approved April 5, 2018.

Kiley Apartments at the southwest corner Kiley Parkway and Windmill Farms Road will add 306 units and was approved August 19, 2019.

Lincoln Garden Apartments at 190 C Street will add 43 units and was approved October 15, 2018.

The Apex @ Vista at Golden Triangle (Vista) will add 360 units and was approved January 22, 2021.

Azure 2 at 650 Marina Gateway will add 441 units and was approved January 22, 2020.

Stonebrook Apartments at 7900 Pyramid will add 396 units and was approved June 19, 2020.

Oddie District at 2450 Oddie Blvd. will add 90 units and was approved September 1, 2020.

Greentree Apartment Addition at 826 G Street will add 22 units and was approved December 29, 2020.

