Ronald McDonald House in need of volunteers and gift cards

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A need for volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Nevada.

The nonprofit is specifically looking for people who can help cook meals for families who stay in their House during times of emergency.

Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will work two at a time in the House kitchen.

The charity is also looking for gift cards to local grocery stores to purchase items for families.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can reach out to Rikki at 322-4663 or send an email to rikki@rmhc-reno.org.

