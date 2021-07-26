Advertisement

Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in UK by 2030

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The CEO of Philip Morris International was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

“I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind,” Jacek Olczak, the CEO of Philip Morris International, said. “I think in the UK, 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.’

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, “Absolutely.”

Philip Morris International has said its goal is to replace cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system.  

The government has said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas...
Dixie Fire now at 197,487 acres
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: Flash Flood Watch in effect in Douglas Co.
The Washoe County District Health issued a Stage 2 Air Quality Warning for the Reno area.
Stage 2 Air Pollution Warning for Reno area
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews work to contain fire off of Mt. Rose Highway
Taurino Rodriguez-Munoz
Driver arrested after illegal U-turn causes bike crash in Sparks

Latest News

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
Silverwing Development President, J Carter Witt III, reveals plans for the New Victorian Square.
SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Commercial Property Development
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding