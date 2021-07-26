Burned black bear rescued from Tamarack Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A bear cub is recovering in South Lake Tahoe after being burned in the Tamarack Fire.

According to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC), homeowners who returned home Sunday evening to Markleeville after being evacuated found the 21-pound black bear in their yard.

“Luck is on this guy’s side, as we were the only homeowners allowed back in the area,” the homeowners said.

Staff and volunteers with LTWC along with veterinarian Dr. Shane Sheets responded to the home and after a short chase, were able to subdue the bear cub and sedate him. He was taken to the LTWC campus in Southshore Lake Tahoe.

Dr. Sheets determined he was about 6 months old and had severe burns to all four paws. He was treated with pain medications and fluids, and his paws were treated with Manuka honey to provide additional pain relief and to assist in the healing process.

The LTWC staff named the bear “Tamarack” and said he is recovering at the LTWC Lisa Maloff Bear Cub Rehabilitation Center.

His injuries will be reevaluated on Tuesday, at which time future treatments will be determined.

