Advertisement

Burned black bear rescued from Tamarack Fire

Tamarack the bear is recovering after being burned in the Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack the bear is recovering after being burned in the Tamarack Fire.(Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc.)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A bear cub is recovering in South Lake Tahoe after being burned in the Tamarack Fire.

According to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC), homeowners who returned home Sunday evening to Markleeville after being evacuated found the 21-pound black bear in their yard.

“Luck is on this guy’s side, as we were the only homeowners allowed back in the area,” the homeowners said.

Staff and volunteers with LTWC along with veterinarian Dr. Shane Sheets responded to the home and after a short chase, were able to subdue the bear cub and sedate him. He was taken to the LTWC campus in Southshore Lake Tahoe.

Dr. Sheets determined he was about 6 months old and had severe burns to all four paws. He was treated with pain medications and fluids, and his paws were treated with Manuka honey to provide additional pain relief and to assist in the healing process.

The LTWC staff named the bear “Tamarack” and said he is recovering at the LTWC Lisa Maloff Bear Cub Rehabilitation Center.  

His injuries will be reevaluated on Tuesday, at which time future treatments will be determined. 

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas...
Dixie Fire now at 197,487 acres
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Tamarack Fire: Flash Flood Watch in effect in Douglas Co.
The Washoe County District Health issued a Stage 2 Air Quality Warning for the Reno area.
Stage 2 Air Pollution Warning for Reno area
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews work to contain fire off of Mt. Rose Highway
Taurino Rodriguez-Munoz
Driver arrested after illegal U-turn causes bike crash in Sparks

Latest News

N-DOT projects spending at least $2 billion in road upgrades, in the Reno Sparks area, through...
SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Major Road Development
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a small plane in Truckee.
Crews respond after small plane crashes in Truckee
Silverwing Development President, J Carter Witt III, reveals plans for the New Victorian Square.
SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Commercial Property Development
Toll Brothers master planned community at Stonebook in the early stages of development.
SPARKS GROWTH SERIES: Single-Family Home Construction