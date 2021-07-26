Air quality in Reno area in the ‘Very Unhealthy’ range

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The air quality in the Reno area for Monday is in the ‘Very Unhealthy’ range due to smoke from nearby wildfires.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid physical activities outdoors.

Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities and consider moving physical activities indoors.

According to airnow.gov, Tuesday’s air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.