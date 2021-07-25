Advertisement

US airports deal with shortage of jet fuel; Nevada officials concerned

Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A shortage of jet fuel, coupled with supply chain issues and an urgent demand from firefighting aircraft, continues to cause problems at airports around the West.

In Nevada, state and federal lawmakers said they are investigating a possible shortage of jet fuel that could delay cargo delivery and passenger travel at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in the coming days.

A spike in demand for jet fuel both by commercial airlines and from firefighting aircraft in Montana and the Pacific Northwest led to departure problems and daylong flight delays recently at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

In California, recent flights in and out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport were disrupted by jet fuel shortages blamed on the lack of tanker truck driver deliveries. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei released this joint statement regarding potential jet fuel shortages:

“We learned earlier this week of potential jet fuel shortages that could delay cargo delivery and passenger travel at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in coming days. Governor Sisolak, Senator Cortez Masto, Senator Rosen and Congressman Amodei have been working together to triage the situation to avoid and minimize disruption for passengers and ensure critical operations, including the delivery of essential goods into the State.

“The Governor and Congressional delegation expect the airlines and fuel companies to make options available to them to help support the public. To be clear, further failure to secure adequate fuel supplies is unacceptable.

“We are currently speaking to all responsible parties to understand how this situation occurred and prevent future shortages, but our immediate focus is on ensuring resources to combat western wildfires are not impacted and that there is as little disruption as possible for Nevadans and visitors who depend on reliable air service.”

Related Content

Shortage of fuel truck drivers and increase in leisure travel to blame
Fuel shortage could affect travel plans at RNO

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Tamarack Fire: Evacuations lifted for Topaz Ranch Estates, Topaz Lakes; part of US 395 reopened
The Washoe County District Health issued a Stage 2 Air Quality Warning for the Reno area.
Stage 2 Air Pollution Warning for Reno area
The scene of a crash on U.S. 50 near Twin Bridges, Calif., that killed a Sparks woman.
Sparks woman dies in US 50 crash in El Dorado County
Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas...
Dixie Fire burns through two Plumas County communities, more evacuations
The Washoe County Health District released this photograph of an illegal food vendor it closed.
Washoe health district shuts down six food vendors

Latest News

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Tamarack Fire: Evacuations lifted for Topaz Ranch Estates, Topaz Lakes; part of US 395 reopened
Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas...
Dixie Fire burns through two Plumas County communities, more evacuations
Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas...
Dixie Fire
Dixie Fire AP screenshot
Dixie Fire in Plumas County/AP