Road closures, donations pile up as Tamarack Fire wraps up 21st day

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a smoky scene Saturday afternoon along Highway 395 on the way to Topaz Lake. There were road closures there as well as along State Route 88 as the Tamarack Fire burns for the 21st day in a row.

On Friday night KOLO 8 News Now stopped by a Douglas County evacuation center at Smith Valley High School where hundreds of people had to spend the night.

“A gentleman came up to my door and knocked and told me I had to get out to evacuate,” said evacuee, Eunice Wallace. “So I did. I hurried up and got what I could.”

Wallace and her neighbors in Holbrook Junction hope their homes are still intact.

Lyon County Manager, Jeff Page, who oversees the shelter said he hasn’t seen this many displaced people in quite some time.

“(We’re providing) a roof over their head, food, a safe location to be, and hopefully better information on what’s going on with the fire so they can get a sense of when they can go home and what’s going on in their neighborhood.”

Getting to Holbrook Junction was not an option Saturday with the road closures. Smoke continued to fill the sky. While the fire is a nightmare for some, others are using it as an opportunity to give back. Donation drop-offs were set up at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden, and another one was set up at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Gardnerville.

“We thought we have this big pavilion half full why not actually bring donations here to help those struggling through this time,” said Chelsy Simerson, who has been helping run the Silver and Sage Youth Livestock Show at the fairgrounds.

Simerson is a part of an event completely unrelated to the fire, but saw the bigger need. She’s been helping collect blankets, toys, animal feed and other items for fire victims. 20 people have stopped by looking for help.

“When the fire kicked off and we had this opportunity we thought what a great way to reach out and help others,” Simerson said.

Donations are also being collected at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

