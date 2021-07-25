Driver arrested after illegal U-turn causes bike crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver was arrested for driving under the influence and three other traffic violations after his vehicle hit a cyclist in west Sparks on Saturday.

Taurino Rodriguez-Munoz, 44, was also cited for driving without a license, making an illegal U-turn and not having proof of insurance.

Police said Rodriguez-Munoz was going east on Victorian Avenue approaching 21st Street when he made an illegal U-turn and went into the westbound cyclist lane.

A westbound cyclist crashed into the back of Rodriguez-Munoz’s vehicle. Police arrived to find the cyclist on the ground with cuts and bruises. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for injuries described as non-life threatening.

