Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Mesa Vista evacuations in Tamarack Fire lifted
The Washoe County Health District released this photograph of an illegal food vendor it closed.
Washoe health district shuts down six food vendors
Washoe County School District
Washoe Schools Superintendent issues COVID recommendations for coming school year
The scene of a crash on U.S. 50 near Twin Bridges, Calif., that killed a Sparks woman.
Sparks woman dies in US 50 crash in El Dorado County
A firefighter on the Dixie Fire.
Dixie Fire grows to 181,289 acres; hot, dry weather today

Latest News

Security camera photos of suspects in a robbery at a Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven on July 23, 3031.
$1,500 reward for info on Lemmon Valley robbery suspects
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Mesa Vista evacuations in Tamarack Fire lifted
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide and some Americans are still leery about getting a...
COVID: Variant cases rise, masks back in some schools