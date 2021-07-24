Advertisement

Stage 2 Air Pollution Warning for Reno area

The Washoe County District Health issued a Stage 2 Air Quality Warning for the Reno area.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows air quality could reach ranges of very unhealthy to hazardous on Saturday and Sunday, prompting a Stage 2 Air Pollution Warning, the Washoe County Health District said.

That supersedes the Stage 1 warning issued Friday.

Stage 2 means all people should stay indoors and reduce activity because of increased health risks.

Significant smoke is expected in the North Valleys and Spanish Springs.

The Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires are the cause of the poor air quality, the district said. Smaller particulates were the biggest problem.

Tamarack Fire Information indicated smoke from the Dixie Fire was the primary cause of the air pollution.

This is the second Stage 2 issued by the health district, the first being Sept. 13, 2020.

The district issued these tips:

  • Avoid or reduce outdoor and physical activities
  • Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed; if possible, run the air conditioner on recirculation function
  • Avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside

