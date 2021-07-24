Advertisement

Sparks woman dies in US 50 crash in El Dorado County

The scene of a crash on U.S. 50 near Twin Bridges, Calif., that killed a Sparks woman.
The scene of a crash on U.S. 50 near Twin Bridges, Calif., that killed a Sparks woman.(California Highway Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman died Thursday in a crash on U.S. 50 west of South of Lake Tahoe on Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the Sparks woman was driving a 2006 Saturn aggressively at high speeds and passing unsafely on westbound U.S. 50. At about 5:22 p.m. east of Twin Bridges, the Saturn lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet.

The crash tore the Saturn into two pieces, the CHP said. One piece of the Saturn containing the driver then collided with an eastbound 2013 Toyota. The Saturn driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet and four passengers were taken to hospitals with major injuries, the CHP said. A family member took the Toyota driver for medical care.

The Chevrolet caught fire, but the flames were put out by passing motorists.

The CHP does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

