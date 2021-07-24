Seventh DUI earns Sacramento man 10-year prison term

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man was sentenced in Reno to four to 10 years in prison for his seventh drunk driving conviction.

Darin Conway Dorsey, 54, pleaded guilty In May to felony driving under the influence, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office reported.

The Reno Police Department pulled him over in May 2020 for driving a vehicle without using headlights. He was arrested on a DUI charge and his blood alcohol was .148 percent, more than double the legal limit.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Alison Ormaas called Dorsey a significant risk to the community because of his continued drinking and driving.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.