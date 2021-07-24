Advertisement

Reno Councilmember Jenny Brekhus confirms she is running for mayor

Jenny Brekhus at a Reno City Council meeting.
Jenny Brekhus at a Reno City Council meeting.(City of Reno YouTube channel)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Councilmember Jenny Brekhus is hoping to take on a new role in the city government.

Brekhus confirms to KOLO 8 News Now, she intends to run for Reno yayor.

Brekhus is currently serving her third term on the Reno City Council, having won elections in 2012, 2016 and 2020 to represent Ward 1.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve was first elected to the post in 2014 and was reelected in 2018. Previously, Schieve served as At-Large Reno City Council member, which she was elected to in 2012.

Brekhus issued a statement to KOLO 8, “I am running for Mayor to bring missing leadership to the office. I believe that the Mayor should be present and seen, accountable, and have an undistracted eye on the future direction of our city. Unfortunately, as many who have watched Council proceedings for the past seven years know that is not how the incumbent approaches the job. Whether it is disclosing her relationships with a friend lobbyist at Council meetings, or jumping from priority to priority, follow through and attention to the pressing needs of hard working Reno residents is not at the forefront. I look forward to making my case to Reno residents and the many conversations involved in another citywide run.”

