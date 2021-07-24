Advertisement

Regents back UNR’s plan to run Sierra Nevada’s Tahoe campus

University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The state board of regents has approved a merger that will allow the University of Nevada, Reno to move ahead with plans to run Sierra Nevada University’s 20-acre campus at Lake Tahoe.

UNR President Brian Sandoval said Friday the process now moves to obtain approval from other educational regulatory agencies.

He says it could be complete by July 1, 2022 at the private liberal arts college that opened in Incline Village in 1969. UNR has 21,000 students. Enrollment for the fall semester at Sierra Nevada is expected to be about 200 undergraduate and 350 graduate students.

That school’s board of trustees already has approved the merger.

