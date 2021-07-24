Advertisement

Douglas County evacuees waiting out Tamarack Fire

Shelter set up at Smith Valley High School
Shelter set up at Smith Valley High School(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SMITH, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tamarack Fire continues to move through Douglas County.

Hundreds of people evacuated to Smith Valley High School in Lyon County as they await further updates.

“This is the first time in Northern Nevada’s history - recent history - that a shelter has been open, hosted 231 people, and has been open multiple days,” said Lyon County Manager Jeff Page.

Lyon County authorities set up the shelter Wednesday night an hour after getting a call from their neighbors to the west.

Page, and others, have been working on getting evacuees cots, showers, a place to store their pets, and food and water.

“We’re trying to make it as home-like as possible with a group of people (they) don’t know with people operating the shelter (they’ve) never met before in (their) life,” said Page.

Eunice Wallace is just one person who evacuated. She says her place in Holbrook Junction is still standing. Her neighbors left, too.

“Most of my friends, they are here from Holbrook Junction and my church. It’s good to see them. I haven’t seen them in a while. But this is a bad way to see everybody.”

Those in need can stay at Smith Valley High School through Monday - but additional days could be added.

