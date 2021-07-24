Critics bid to overturn approval of Tahoe resort expansion

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Environmental lawyers are urging a California appellate court to overturn a pair of district court rulings that handed significant victories to the Squaw Valley ski resort as it moves forward with expansion plans.

Critics say the expansion will dramatically increase traffic and harm Lake Tahoe’s air and water quality.

The chief justice of the Third District appeals court appeared sympathetic to arguments this week that Placer County may have violated a public records law in approving a mitigation plan.

The three-member panel didn’t offer any clues about its take on Sierra Watch’s broader challenge accusing the developer of failing to adequately assess the effects on the nearby lake.

