Critics bid to overturn approval of Tahoe resort expansion

In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a...
In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif. Environmental lawyers are urging a California appellate court to overturn a pair of district court rulings that handed significant victories to the Squaw Valley ski resort as it moves forward with expansion plans critics say will dramatically increase traffic in the area and harm Lake Tahoe's air and water quality. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)(Haven Daley | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Environmental lawyers are urging a California appellate court to overturn a pair of district court rulings that handed significant victories to the Squaw Valley ski resort as it moves forward with expansion plans.

Critics say the expansion will dramatically increase traffic and harm Lake Tahoe’s air and water quality.

The chief justice of the Third District appeals court appeared sympathetic to arguments this week that Placer County may have violated a public records law in approving a mitigation plan.

The three-member panel didn’t offer any clues about its take on Sierra Watch’s broader challenge accusing the developer of failing to adequately assess the effects on the nearby lake.

