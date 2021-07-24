Advertisement

COVID-19 rates remain high in Nevada amid vaccination push

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Coronavirus numbers remained high in Nevada on Friday.

State health officials reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, at least 20 deaths and hospitalizations climbing past the 1,000 mark for the first time since late January.

Officials have pointed to a spike in cases since May that involve the highly contagious delta variant first detected in India and have pleaded with people to get vaccinated. However, vaccination rates have only inched up.

Nearly 56% of Nevada residents 12 years old and older had received at least one shot as of Friday. Almost 47% were fully vaccinated.

