$1,500 reward for info on Lemmon Valley robbery suspects

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of two suspects who robbed a Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven on Friday.

It happened in the 8900 block of Lemmon Drive shortly after 5 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

One suspect waited by the door and the other walked up to the store clerk, pointed a weapon and demanded money. They left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and may live in the area.

The armed suspect wore a dark, hooded jacket, white shoes and a ski mask. The lookout was smaller, possibly a female or a young adult, and wore a dark hoodie or dark coat with a hood, an orange and/or patterned mask and wore dark shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

