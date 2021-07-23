Washoe Schools Superintendent issues COVID recommendations for coming school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School Superintendent Kristin McNeill has submitted her COVID recommendations to the School Board for consideration.

The Board of Trustees has already approved full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Any family that prefers full-distance learning can do so through the North Star online school.

Under McNeill’s recommendations:

Face coverings will be optional for students in Grade 3 and below either inside or outside the schools.

Students in Grade 4 and above will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

All students regardless of age or vaccination status must wear face coverings on school buses

All staff must wear face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Schools will work to keep detailed seating charts to be used for contact tracing.

The District will also recommend 3 feet of social distancing.

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will take up the Superintendent’s COVID mitigation plan at its regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.