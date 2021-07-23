Advertisement

Washoe health district shuts down six food vendors

The Washoe County Health District released this photograph of an illegal food vendor it closed.
The Washoe County Health District released this photograph of an illegal food vendor it closed.(Washoe County Health District)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District shut down six street food vendors for illegal operations.

The businesses had no names. Two were in the North Valleys/U.S. 395 corridor, two were in west Sparks near G Street, one was along Pyramid Way south of McCarran Boulevard and one was in Wingfield Springs.

They sold items like sliced fruit, whole fruit, tacos and beverages at pop-up locations along busy streets. The vendors had food safety violations like poor hygiene, food from unsafe sources, food contamination and not properly storing or refrigerating food.

The district confiscated all prepared food. Two operators had already been issued cease-and-desist orders.

“Eating food that is not properly stored or handled involves serious risk of foodborne illness,” Erin Dixon, the district’s division director for Environmental Health Services, said in a statement. “Symptoms of foodborne illness like e-coli, salmonella and listeria include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and bloody stool and can lead to hospitalization and may also lead to additional complications and chronic health problems.”

