Washoe County now flagged for elevated COVID-19 rate

Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.
Health officials are reminding you to cancel your COVID-19 test appointment if you can’t make it.(Regional Information Center)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is now flagged for elevated COVID-19 levels under the state’s COVID guidelines.

The state measures three criteria: 1. Average number of tests per day, 2. Case rate per 100,000, and 3. Test positivity.

Washoe County’s average of 94 tests per day per 100,000 residents is below the 100 required by the state. The County’s test positivity rate of 8.2% is also higher than the state’s threshold of 8%. Failing two of the criteria puts the state into the elevated COVID-19 category.

Washoe County’s 196 case rate per 100,000 over the last 30 days is also expected to exceed 200 in the coming days, which would also exceed state standards.

COVID19Washoe also reports that the test positivity rate for Washoe County has increased from 3.4% to 8.2% since June 20, 2021.

