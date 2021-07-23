Volunteers needed for Rancho San Rafael Regional Park’s community garden

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rancho San Rafael Regional Park is looking for volunteers for its new community garden. Fruits, vegetables, and herbs were planted back in May and plenty are growing.

Park Ranger Celia Walker said they’re looking for regular volunteers to pull weeds, harvest, and tend to the garden. Volunteers can also take some of the harvest. However, Walker said the majority of the produce goes to the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.

“We don’t want anything going to waste, so if we still have a lot of ripe fruits, veggies, and herbs, then there’s plenty of food for people in the community. Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission feeds over a 1,000 people a day.”

The park is also requesting donations like seeds or planter boxes.

Volunteers can make their own hours.

To help click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.