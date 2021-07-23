Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Rancho San Rafael Regional Park’s community garden

The harvest feeds local organizations.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rancho San Rafael Regional Park is looking for volunteers for its new community garden. Fruits, vegetables, and herbs were planted back in May and plenty are growing.

Park Ranger Celia Walker said they’re looking for regular volunteers to pull weeds, harvest, and tend to the garden. Volunteers can also take some of the harvest. However, Walker said the majority of the produce goes to the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.

“We don’t want anything going to waste, so if we still have a lot of ripe fruits, veggies, and herbs, then there’s plenty of food for people in the community. Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission feeds over a 1,000 people a day.”

The park is also requesting donations like seeds or planter boxes.

Volunteers can make their own hours.

To help click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Tamarack Fire: Douglas Co. declares State of Emergency
Butte Units of Cal fire at the Dixie Fire.
Dixie Fire reaches 113,006 acres with more evacuations
Washoe Co. Regional Information Center logo
Washoe County reports additional COVID-19 Delta variant death
Charles Dwayne Jones
Arrest in July 9 Paradise Park killing
Vax Nevada Days
Reno woman wins $50,000 Vax Nevada Days prize

Latest News

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Tamarack Fire: Douglas Co. declares State of Emergency
The Women's and Children's Center of the Sierra prepares for its Festival of Family Services on...
WACCS Family Festival preview
‘Los Corazones de Reno’ more than just a uniform change
‘Los Corazones de Reno’ more than just a uniform change
Krysta Palmer was put in gymnastics after her mom, Vicki, saw her climbing in trees with her...
Carson City’s Palmer takes the long road to Olympic Games