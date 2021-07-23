Advertisement

Reno woman wins $50,000 Vax Nevada Days prize

Vax Nevada Days
Vax Nevada Days(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman from Reno won the $50,000 cash prize Thursday in the third Vax Nevada Days drawing.

Johanna C was at a University of Nevada, Reno campus watch party as Gov. Steve Sisolak in Las Vegas announced the winners for Nevadans who have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Last Thursday, Chloe H from Carson City won the $50,000 prize. Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when a $1 million winner will be announced.

Cindy Lou K of Carson City won a $1,000 prize.

Eduardo P. from Reno won a $20,000 college savings award. Daniel O. from Sparks won a $5,000 college savings account.

Vax Nevada had 204 vaccinated individuals age12 and older as winners. Prizes ranged from fishing and state parks passes to the $50,000 prize.

Vax Nevada Days official rules.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
Gov. Steve Sisolak at the press conference to announce the first Vax Nevada winners.
Four from Northern Nevada among first Vax Nevada winners

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Tamarack Fire update: Spot fire near Holbrook Junction now 2,500 acres
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Fuel supply issues may impact flights at Reno-Tahoe International
Butte Units of Cal fire at the Dixie Fire.
Plumas Co. reports buildings lost in the Feather River Canyon due to the Dixie Fire
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations

Latest News

In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies...
In Vegas, US health secretary implores the unvaccinated to get shots
Washoe Co. Regional Information Center logo
Washoe County reports additional COVID-19 Delta variant death
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada not planning statewide measures amid virus uptick
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school