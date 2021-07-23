Reno woman wins $50,000 Vax Nevada Days prize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman from Reno won the $50,000 cash prize Thursday in the third Vax Nevada Days drawing.

Johanna C was at a University of Nevada, Reno campus watch party as Gov. Steve Sisolak in Las Vegas announced the winners for Nevadans who have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Last Thursday, Chloe H from Carson City won the $50,000 prize. Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when a $1 million winner will be announced.

Cindy Lou K of Carson City won a $1,000 prize.

Eduardo P. from Reno won a $20,000 college savings award. Daniel O. from Sparks won a $5,000 college savings account.

Vax Nevada had 204 vaccinated individuals age12 and older as winners. Prizes ranged from fishing and state parks passes to the $50,000 prize.

Vax Nevada Days official rules.

