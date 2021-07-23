Advertisement

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents
Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents(KOLO)
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:12 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -Smoke and embers blanket the town of Susanville and as the Dixie fire continues to burn, power shut offs are routine in order to prevent the spread.

Susanville local “Karma” who asked us not to show her face said there is little relief in sight being exposed to the elements.

“With the power being off we’re exposed to the elements which is heat,” said Karma. “Inside of the apartments and mobile homes, we’re experiencing heat exhaustion, stomach cramps. We try to go outside before the smoke comes, and it comes in at 3 p.m., but once it comes at there’s ash falling and they’re having a hard time breathing.”

No power has limited the access to essential item, some businesses forced to close their doors for the time being.

“We’re unable to find ice right now, some places have it,” added Karma. “We’re running out of propane and lines for gasoline is long.”

While Karma said she was able to rent a generator for a week to run an AC unit and save their food from spoiling in the refrigerator, she knows not everyone is lucky.

“They’ve just opened a cooling center today, so we were four days exposed to the elements but a lot of people are thankful but unfortunately there’s no rides for the elderly. Some people don’t have transportation,” explained Karma. “I just wanted to make everyone aware of what is going on here at Susanville. I feel like there are definitely people suffering and I wish we had some kind of crisis response team where we could reach out to each other in the community.”

The Lassen County Sheriff’s department said those impacted by the rolling blackouts can head to Lassen Community College which is now a medical support shelter.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Lyon County residents urged to prepare to evacuate due to Tamarack Fire
Butte Units of Cal fire at the Dixie Fire.
Dixie Fire reaches 113,006 acres with more evacuations
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Fuel supply issues may impact flights at Reno-Tahoe International
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday Web Weather