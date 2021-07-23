Advertisement

‘Los Corazones de Reno’ more than just a uniform change

Reno Aces honor the Hispanic community as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa De La Diversion campaign(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a look that stands out.

“This campaign is really just about bringing everybody together,” said Reno Aces Marketing Director Vince Ruffino.

For a third season the Reno Aces are transitioning from their traditional navy blue look to a vibrant fan favorite: Los Corazones de Reno.

Translation: The Hearts of Reno.

Ruffino, says management spent countless hours putting the designs together.

“The heart in the background of our Los Corazones de Reno is actually a Milagro Heart which brings good luck to the wearer within Latino culture,” Ruffino said. “Then we have the chili peppers that are intertwined and they represent food, family, and baseball and how those can all come together and bring people together.”

Overhauling the uniform for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday’s games is all part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa De La Diversion campaign. The promotion has been in existence for about five years.

“We think it’s valuable to bring (a different cultural) experience to America, show people, and have our players feel comfortable in the setting that they’re playing in,” said Ruffino. “This Copa De La Diversion gives us the opportunity to connect with our players, connect with a different set of fans that we don’t connect with on a regular basis and bring them to Greater Nevada Field.”

Roughly 1/3 of the players on Major League Baseball rosters are from Latin America. The Aces are around 30% percent as of Thursday.

So far the reception from the team has been positive on the look, and cultural recognition.

“They were overjoyed,” Ruffino said of the players’ reactions. :They were so excited to put on this different uniform - these tequila sunrise uniforms - that we had designed for the games. They were also really excited to speak in their native tongue when we were asking them to create videos for social media and for in-game that fans are going to be able to see.”

There are Hispanic themed food, activities, and giveaways scheduled throughout the weekend.

