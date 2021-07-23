Festival of family services for women and children in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all mothers who are struggling to cloth and feed their children.

There is help to support you and your family.

It’s called the Festival of Family Services and it’s bringing several non-profit organizations to one location to make it an easy one-stop-shop for mothers and their children on Friday, July 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3905 Neil Road #2 in Reno.

This year there will be a back-to-school line from Good Shepherd’s Closet.

Children will get to choose items like backpacks and new shoes thanks to the Katie Grace Foundation and Junior League.

Immunize Nevada will also be there to give free COVID-19 vaccines.

”It’s just going to be a great day and we’re just excited as all get out and we’re hoping for a lot of people to come down and get some help,” said Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra Executive Director, Pam Russell.

Other organizations scheduled to be at this event are United Way, REMSA, and there will be sign-ups for Head Start programs.

