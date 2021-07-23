Advertisement

Carson City’s Palmer takes the long road to Olympic Games

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Krysta Palmer’s Olympic dream started on the trees in her backyard and the trampoline next door.

“I remember my parents telling us we’re not allowed to jump on the trampoline because it’s too dangerous,” said Devin Palmer, Krysta’s older brother. “So of course, when they weren’t watching, we’d push it next to the roof and jump off the roof onto the trampoline.”

“I wasn’t really knowing about that until they came home and said ‘your kids are on our trampoline’,” remembers Vicki Palmer, their mother. “We need to do something with our daughter, she’s going to get hurt.”

“We ended up putting her in gymnastics.”

The rest, as they say, is history. But Krysta’s journey to reaching the Tokyo Olympic Games was tougher than the average, with injuries forcing the Carson City kid to transition from gymnastics to trampoline to diving.

While the disciplines may have changed, Krysta’s spirit and determination didn’t. Now, she’ll represent the Red, White and Blue as a historic member of Team USA.

KOLO8 News Now’s Mike Stefansson spent time with Krysta’s family and former coach ahead of the Olympics. The whole story can be viewed above.

