Washoe County reports additional COVID-19 Delta variant death

Washoe Co. Regional Information Center logo(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Information Center is reporting a new death connected with the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The patient was an unvaccinated man in his 30′s with no underlying health conditions.

This is the County’s fourth death connected to the Delta variant. A total of 218 COVID 19 Delta cases have been reported in Washoe County.

According to the Nevada Health Response, Washoe County’s test positive rate is now 7.7 percent, which has more than doubled in the last 30 days.

